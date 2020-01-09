MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to windy and warmer temperatures on Thursday.
With lows in the 70s instead of the mid to upper 50s, most of Broward and Miami-Dade were 10 to 15 degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday. A few showers moved across the middle Keys.
With east winds 15 to 25 miles per hour, we will see the chance for quick showers on the breeze. The wind could gust up to 30 miles per hour or higher. Due to the strong onshore flow, a small craft advisory has been issued and remains in effect through Saturday morning due to rough seas. A dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended.
Thursday night will be mild, mostly cloudy and breezy with low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.
On Friday, we stay windy and it will be a little warmer with highs climbing to 80 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible on the breeze.
Saturday we remain windy with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. The wind should lighten up by Sunday and temperatures will remain above average.
