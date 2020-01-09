



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Move over football! Miami is not only host to the Super Bowl, but also the Python Bowl!

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is launching a competition of a different kind aimed at ridding the Everglades of those invasive Burmese pythons.

Friday morning, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee will kick off its Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl.

It is a one-of-a-kind competition, which supports the extraordinary and delicate Everglades ecosystem.

The conservation competition includes public outreach on invasive pythons and a 10-day competition to remove Burmese pythons from public lands in South Florida. It runs from Jan. 10 through the 19th.

The aim of the 2020 Python Bowl is to engage the public in participating in Everglades restoration through invasive species removal.

State and local leaders will join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the South Florida Water Management District, and Miami Super Bowl Host Committee in kicking off the event at Markham Park in Sunrise starting at 10:30 a.m.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in and around the Everglades. Scientists say they have eliminated 99-percent of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators. Native populations of bobcats, opossums, raccoons, foxes and rabbits have been devastated.

Go to FLPythonChallenge.org for more information.