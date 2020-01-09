MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami daycare working was arrested after she reportedly mistreated a child in her care.

It happened at the Thumbelina Learning Center at 8380 NW 22nd Ave in Miami.

Marta Jimenez, 58, who works as a caregiver, is accused of abusing an 11-month-old child in an effort to get him to stop crying.

“Angel” said she saw what happened and call the police.

“She picked the baby up in the air, she started shaking him constantly, then she put him down because the baby kept crying, then she started beating him, like slapping him all over, over his body, his head, his back, his butt, everywhere, just started beating the baby,” said Angel.

“I was just there because I had a daughter at the daycare school and I just walked in on it,” she added. “She didn’t even realize I was there in the daycare on my day off.”

Angel said she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“(It made me) sad, I had to call somebody. I called 911,” she said.

The child’s mother said she too can’t believe this happened.

“My sister gave me a call and said my son was abused at the school and that the police gave her a call,” she said. “I am just overwhelmed and shocked about what has happened.”

During questioning, Jimenez denied shaking or slapping the child. She said she did pat him on his buttocks in an effort to soothe him.

She was taken into custody and charged with one count of child abuse with no great bodily harm.

Angel said you have to be to trust those who care for your child.

“Right now I drive for Miami-Dade transit and when I drive I don’t want to have to worry about safety and my child’s safety and when I this, it is unacceptable,” she said.

Angel thinks there should be consequences for the daycare.

“I think it should be closed down and investigated,” she said.

A check of daycare records shows the Thumbelina Learning Center had three inspections last year and one re-inspection for a minor violation. Some parents believe this was an isolated case.

The victim’s mother said you have to be careful.

“Stick with your gut. If your gut does not want you to stick with it, go somewhere else,” she said, adding that her son had only been at the daycare for two weeks.