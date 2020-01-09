



— The devastating bushfires that have beenfor months show no signs of slowing down.

Millions of acres have burned, destroying about 2,000 homes and killing at least 25 people.

It is estimated that more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames — a number that is expected to exponentially increase.

Entire towns have evacuated to the shores and volunteer firefighters have left their families and careers behind to fight the flames around the clock.

As Australia attempts to battle this unprecedented national crisis, organizations need all the help they can get. CBS News has compiled an extensive list of links to agencies that would welcome your assistance to help evacuees, firefighters and wildlife.

ViacomCBS has donated to relief efforts and encourages everyone who would like to give back to look to the Salvation Army, Red Cross and WIRES — Australia’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity– for opportunities to help.

In addition, ViacomCBS employees are working across the company to cover the disaster and amplify on-the-ground efforts. Some of these efforts include:

“We will continue to find ways to empower our employees and elevate voices around this tragic event,” ViacomCBS said Thursday in a statement.