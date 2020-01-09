MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A north Florida teacher was arrested after he was caught on camera physically removing a student from his classroom.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in the video you see Buddy Taylor Middle School teacher Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, grab the student with his right arm, lift him out of the chair, and physically walk him out of the classroom.

That student’s father said he’s thankful the incident was captured on camera.

“Once I saw the video, I was just immediately infuriated with what I saw. You know, as a parent and for any kid. You know, it just so happened in this situation, this incident was my kid,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s report, the student admitted to calling the teacher a racial slur.

Investigators say Paffumi told them the student was playing music from his computer and refused to turn it off. He also said the student “slapped his hand away” before attempting to remove him from the classroom.

Paffumi is charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor.

The school district says Paffumi has been placed on leave pending an investigation.