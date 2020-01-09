MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A filmmaker is suing the Coral Gables Art Cinema and the City of Coral Gables after a private screening of his documentary on the death of Trayvon Martin was canceled last month.

Highway 61 Entertainment LLC has filed a lawsuit for $ 670,000 in damages for “breach of contract.”

Joel Gilbert’s film, ‘The Trayvon Hoax’, alleges witness fraud took place in the 2013 murder trial of George Zimmerman. Specifically, the film alleges that the key witness for the prosecution, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter. The real “phone witness” and girlfriend of Trayvon Martin is identified as Brittany Diamond Eugene, according to the film.

The subject matter is also covered book with the same title.

In announcing the cancellation, the cinema said it was not aware of the contents of the film and book.

Gilbert told CBS4 at the time, “I was shocked. It’s really sad that they can do this kind of censorship. We showed it at the National Press Club in Washington DC and there was no problem.”

The cancellation came a day after George Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family based on so-called newly discovered evidence uncovered by the book and film.

Coral Gables is included in the lawsuit because the mayor of Coral Gables, city council members, and the city attorney allegedly demanded the cancelation of the event less than 24 hours before the screening.

The cinema has not commented on the lawsuit.