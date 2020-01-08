



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Injured veterans are in South Florida getting ready to “ride as one” in the annual Wounded Warriors bike ride.

The aim of this multi-day bike ride is to help soldiers overcome physical, mental and emotional wounds and empower their paths to recovery.

The Miami leg of the ride starts Thursday morning at 13th and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. It is a 9-mile ride, which finishes at Marlins Park.

However, Wednesday was dedicated to the bike fitting. At the start of every Soldier Ride, warriors are fitted with adaptive cycling equipment to accommodate injuries and make the rides as comfortable as possible.

On Friday, there is a 17-mile ride in the Keys, which starts from the VFW in Key Largo and ends at the Theater of the Sea in Islamorada.

On Saturday, there is a 12-mile ride beginning at Naval Air Station Key West and ending at Bayview Park on Truman Avenue.

It all ends with a community ride and closing ceremony at Truman Little White House in Key West.

The Wounded Warrior Project 2020 Soldier Ride takes warriors across the nation to stops like New York City, Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

During their D.C. stop, President Donald Trump will welcome the participating warriors at the White House.

While the location of each ride changes, the mission remains the same. Each soldier ride helps injured veterans heal their bodies and minds through adaptive exercise and reintroduces them to the bonds of military service.