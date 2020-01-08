MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two middle students from the Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center in North Miami, who were arrested after they reportedly tried to bring guns onto the campus, are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.
On Monday, Principal Anjanette Hallman saw the students at a park next door to the school rummaging through their backpacks, said school district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla. Hallman asked police on campus to search the two students before class started.
The first student was found with an unloaded handgun. The second student tried to stash the unloaded BB gun somewhere on campus before being caught, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Both students were arrested and charged with felonies. The exact charges weren’t given.
Calzadilla said the students haven’t returned to school but will face disciplinary actions. The district didn’t identify the students or give their ages.
