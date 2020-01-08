MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New surveillance tape shows a savage beating inside a North Miami restaurant, in which police said the man who was attacked turned into an aggressor, going for a gun to shoot his attacker.

The surveillance tape shows what happens around 6:30 Tuesday night inside The Licking restaurant on NW 7th Ave. at 125th St.

Police said 21-year-old Tamario Rolle was sitting next to 24-year-old Henry Lazaro Poumier-Cristo when suddenly they exchange words and Poumier-Cristo gets up and started punching Rolle in the head repeatedly.

He appears to be relentless.

Rolle breaks away from a headlock and is seen going for a gun. He then chases Poumier-Cristo out of the restaurant and starts shooting at him.

A police report said the victim was shot four times in the right leg after several rounds are fired.

Rolle was told by police that he was not justified in shooting the victim because he was retreating. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where his condition has stabilized.

Rolle has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

North Miami police officer and spokeswoman Natalie Buissereth told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “What we have here is a victim who turns into an aggressor and an aggressor who becomes a victim. The original victim was sitting down minding his own business when the primary aggressor stood up and started to beat him. He then returned and pulled out his firearm and this is where he switched to being an aggressor. He ran out of the restaurant and fired at the victim and he fell into the roadway.”

It’s not known what prompted the incident.

“From what we know these two men did not know each other,” said Buissereth. “They were strangers to each other.”

Police said the shooting had nothing to do with The Licking restaurant or its celebrity co-owner, DJ Khaled.