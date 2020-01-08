  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team has set up a perimeter in a Brownsville neighborhood while searching for a burglary suspect, according to police.

Chopper 4 was over the scene at NW 56 Street and 19 Avenue shortly before noon.

In the video, officers can be seen with guns in hand, bullet proof vests and a police dog, while going house to house searching for a burglary suspect.

Miami Dade Special Response team in Brownsville. (CBS4)

The perimeter is approximately three blocks.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

