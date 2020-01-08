



WFOR-TV EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Job Title: NEWS PHOTOJOURNALIST/EDITOR

Description :

CBS 4/WFOR-TV in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale market #16, is looking for a highly motivated photojournalist with great storytelling skills to work in this very competitive and fast paced market.

Requirements :

The ideal candidate must have the ability to use of powerful images, compelling sound and effective lighting to make every story a potential award winning one. The ability to make live shots really come alive is also a must. The ideal candidate must also have experience using Grass Valley Edius editing platform or a similar platform. Experience with FTP and posting video to the web is a plus. The successful candidate must have a minimum of three years of television news photography experience in a medium to large news market. A college degree is preferred. Experience operating ENG microwave trucks and LiveU bonded Cellphone backpacks or similar technology is a must. Successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. This individual must be a team player and work well with others in a sometimes stressful environments. Flexibility to work evenings, weekends and holidays is also required.

Qualified candidates must complete the application process below

Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that it’s continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.

POSTED 1/8/20