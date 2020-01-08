CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Microwave Technician – 3 Positions – Fulltime
Description:
Primary duties involve gathering News material, Non-Linear gathering. ENG Microwave, Satellite, uplink Operation, LiveU and Dejero. Coordinate microwave and satellite feeds for both recorded programming and live news broadcasts. Troubleshoot and resolve technical difficulties along with Engineering Maintenance quickly and accurately to changing the news needs. Must be available to work all shifts if needed. Other duties as assigned
Requirements:
At least one year of relevant experience in a broadcast facility, such as a TV station or Cable/Satellite
AS/BS degree in a relevant field will also be considered
Ability to multitask in a live news broadcast environment
Excellent communication skills within and between station departments
Excellent computer skills on common computer platforms
Familiar with Grass Valley Stratus a plus
Willing and able to work any shift in a 24/7/365 working
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
Posted 1/7/20
