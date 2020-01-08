MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade has a new top cop.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Wednesday that Deputy Director Afredo Ramirez is the county’s new police director.

Ramirez is the successor to outgoing Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. He announced his retirement last month, saying he was ready for the next chapter of his life.

Perez spent the last four years leading the largest law enforcement agency in the Southeastern United States. He has been with the department for nearly 30 years and was appointed to lead the agency in February 2016.

Miami-Dade County officials said these were some of his accomplishments:

-Successful implementation of body-worn cameras for police and continual training to ensure transparency and protect everyone involved in situations leading to arrests.

-Placing officers at more than 100 public primary schools so that all schools in unincorporated areas of the County have police protection following the Parkland school shootings in Broward County.

-An increase in community policing and in training so that police know how to detect and deal with people in crisis situations who may suffer from mental or emotional problems or have medical conditions such as autism.

-New neighborhood-focused programs that have reduced youth violence, committing MDPD officers, civic leaders and community groups to take a holistic approach to work together with families and high-risk youth.

-The use of new technology, such as Shot-Spotter, license-plate readers and enhanced video at MDPD’s Real-Time Center so that officers can respond quickly when shots are fired on our streets.

-A community-wide focus to end the synthetic opioid and heroin crisis that began a few years ago.

-Creation of the Police Priority Response Team, a specially trained unit that was formed after the Parkland shootings to respond quickly to incidents that can result in mass casualties.

Perez’s official last day is Sunday.