DORAL (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has obtained an exclusive dashcam video of a bizarre and scary crash in Doral that led to an explosion.
A CBS4 viewer sent the video. It shows a driver going down NW 36th Street, just east of 87th Avenue, when you see the explosion. Debris was sent flying high into the air and into nearby businesses.
WATCH: DASHCAM VIDEO OF GAS TANK EXPLOSION
Police say a gas tank in the bed of a pickup truck exploded when the truck was involved in a crash.
No serious injuries were reported.
