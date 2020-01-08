PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for the Broward County School Board were back in court Wednesday.
They asked for a partial dismissal in a lawsuit filed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly two years ago.
That filing claims the allegations made in a lawsuit by the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas go beyond the bounds of Florida law – especially when dealing with the duties and responsibilities of school districts.
An attorney for some of the victims say the district should have warned students and staff about nikolas Cruz, arguing the school board knew Cruz was a threat to the school and that they could have predicted the mass shooting.
“The reality, sadly, they did know. They searched this kid every day before school to see if he had weapons. They prohibited from wearing a backpack,” said attorney David Brill. “They knew about the repeated threats that he made and was bringing in weapons when he was bringing a backpack to school.”
The judge will issue a written ruling once she’s read all the documents related to the motion.
