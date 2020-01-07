



— Twins who were born within an hour of each other in Indiana not only have different birthdays, they were born in different decades.

Joslyn and Jaxon were born last week at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital.

Dawn Gilliam of Pendleton delivered Joslyn at 11:37 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2019 at four pounds, 11 ounces. Little brother Jaxon arrived at 12:07 a.m. in the new year and new decade at 4 pounds, 5 ounces.

“We’ve known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam told reporters in the maternity ward lobby Friday afternoon. “She’s been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come.”

The twins weren’t due until February 19, but Gilliam was forced to make made an unplanned trip to the hospital on New Year’s Eve over concerns for lack of fetal movement.

The twins may be in the hospital for a while, but they are otherwise healthy, WTHR reported.

“(We’re) still kind of overwhelmed,” said father Jason Tello, holding Gilliam’s hand during a news conference. “Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise – different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless still.”

“Very shocked,” Gilliam added.

The twins have 5- and 10-year-old brothers waiting for them to come home.