Filed Under:Doral Traffic, Explosion, Local TV, Miami News, Truck Crash

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Drivers in Doral dealt with a bit of a mess Tuesday after a pickup truck crashed and a gas tank exploded.

Chopper4 was over the scene on NW 36th Street and NW 87th Avenue.

Police said the tank was in the bed of the truck and exploded from the impact.

“I was on the third floor. I saw huge pieces of debris flying in the air.  There are huge pieces in the lawn over there. At first I thought it was a body,” said witness Rebecca Jones. “It actually looked like a body. And then all I could see was a cab over there.  I couldn’t’ see the truck where the gas tank exploded.  It was horrific. It was very scary.”

Two other vehicles were hit by debris.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported but there was some heavy traffic in the area.

