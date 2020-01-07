WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mom is seeing quadruple after welcoming two separate sets of twins in one year.

Alexzandria Wolliston had twin boys in March of 2019.

Then, in May, she received news she was expecting another set of boys, who arrived last month.

Wolliston didn’t even know twins ran in her family before she had her sons.

It turns out both of her grandmothers lost twins at birth.

“Two sets of twins, and their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me,” she said. “I feel like I hit the twin lottery.”

Wolliston is also mom to a 3-year-old girl. That’s five kids aged 3 and under. And no, she’s not planning on having more.