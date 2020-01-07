MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a cool start Tuesday with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
A beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer than Monday with highs climbing into the upper 70s. A weak cold front moves in Monday night to reinforce the cool air already in place. Lows will fall to the upper 50s closer to the coast and low 50s inland.
On Wednesday, our highs will be seasonable and pleasant in the upper 70s.
We will be warmer and breezy late week. As the winds increase, marine conditions will deteriorate.
Thursday we’ll wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs will be near 80 degrees. Friday through the weekend highs will be in the low 80s with the potential for scattered showers on the breeze.
You must log in to post a comment.