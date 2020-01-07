



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale city commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss how to make sure breaks like the ones over the last several weeks don’t happen in the future.

When a 54-inch sewer pipe broke in Rio Vista on December 10th, that was the beginning of six sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale.

The breaks have sent nearly 127 million gallons of raw sewage spewing into rivers and on land.

“We’re record setters. We’re going to be in the Guinness book for world records pretty soon over the time frame how much sewage we’re going to put into the intracoastal system,” one resident said.

The city commission heard from the public about the sewer breaks and got a briefing about how all of this is going to be fixed.

“We have to move fast, that’s been the theme through this whole push of December into January,” said City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.

Lagerbloom explained the line that runs through Rio Vista, the one that spilled the most sewage, and is one of the city’s main lines. He expects to have a new pipe in the ground with in a year and a half.

“I can tell you on the order of magnitude, seven and a half miles of four foot and better pipe installed within 16 to 18 months is quite ambitious,” he said. “And we’re going to keep driving until it’s done.”

Once the new line is in, crews will reline the old one so it can be used as a backup.

Another priority is Victoria Park, where two breaks on NE 5th Street dumped sewage into the street and yards. Now the plan is to replace the whole length of the pipe.

“We can’t keep chasing breaks on these pipes. There’s no reason to this the condition is any different 40 feet down, 60 feet down or 80 feet down. We have got to get out of the mindset of replacing 20 feet at a time,” Lagerbloom said.

One member of the public called for the slowing down of development.

“We are requesting that the city hold a conversation and consider pausing Development in order to establish a plan to address aging and failing infrastructure and roads,” a resident identified only as “Mary” said.