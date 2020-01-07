Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bandana-wearing bandit is being sought in the robbery of a Miami Lakes bank.
The robber, who was wearing sunglasses, entered a Chase Bank branch at 14045 NW 67th Avenue in Miami Lakes just after 6 p.m.
He went up a bank employee and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash he left.
The FBI said no one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.