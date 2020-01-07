



BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Efforts to save the life of an abused dog continue in Brevard County after the dog was found starved so badly she couldn’t walk and was eating a blanket in desperation.

The 2-year-old black lab, named Daisy, was brought into the Brevard County Humane Society around Christmas by a Good Samaritan after she was found abandoned on the side of a road in Cocoa.

“Clearly, someone kept her without food. Apparently, she was so starved that she ate pieces of blanket, just trying to get something inside her,” Theresa Clifton from the Brevard Humane Society said. “She’s just a bag of bones.”

A dog her size should weigh 50 to 60 pounds. She weighed 29 when found just before Christmas, said Clifton.

Daisy underwent surgery Friday to help with the severe lacerations on her front legs, including one to the bone.

After resting over the weekend, the shelter now says Daisy “is able to stand up and has put on some more weight, but we are trying to do whatever we can to make sure she can keep all four of her legs,” said Kelli Mondshein to CBSMiami.com.

“We are trying to do whatever we can to make sure she can keep all four of her legs. It looks promising that she will survive.”

Authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for Daisy’s condition.