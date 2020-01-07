SAN JUAN (CNN) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the US Geological Survey.

Power outages and damage to homes and buildings were reported near the island’s southern coast, though the extent wasn’t immediately clear.

The 6.4 quake struck at 3:24 a.m. ET, centered just off Puerto Rico’s southern coast, about 6 miles south of Indios town. The mayor of Guayanilla, just north of Indios, reported damage to homes and a church. There were no immediate reports of injuries, Mayor Nelson Torres said in a phone interview with CNN affiliate WAPA.

Several other strong quakes followed, including a magnitude 6.0 temblor striking just south of Indios at 7:18 a.m. local time.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority reported widespread outages across the island after its power plants activated an auto protective mechanism following the earthquake.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced urged citizens to remain calm as the government responds to the most recent quake in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I hope all are well. We are getting our information from @NMEADpr and @DSPnoticias,” the tweet said. “The entire government is active and in action. I ask our people to remain calm and urge you to remain safe.”

The earthquakes come more than two years after Hurricane Maria devastated the US territory in September 2017.

No tsunami is expected following Tuesday’s earthquakes, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The magnitude of Tuesday morning’s largest quake was adjusted slightly downward in the hours after it struck, after initially being recorded as a 6.6.

Puerto Rico has experienced a flurry of earthquakes since December 28, according to data from the USGS, ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to Sunday’s 5.8.

All of the earthquakes appear to have been foreshocks to Tuesday morning’s largest quake.

Geologists warned that more earthquakes, known as aftershocks and tremors, would follow Monday’s quake.

“When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater,” the USGS said.

On Monday, the early morning quake in the same area caused some damage, including rock slides and a home collapse in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo said.

