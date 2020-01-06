Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 in Miami will be more than a game, it will be an experience that starts well before kickoff.
The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled renderings for “Super Bowl LIVE,” a week-long fan festival in Downtown Miami.
Chopper4 was over Bayfront Park Monday morning where crews were working to install massive LIV letters.
It’s a sure sign that Miami is getting ready to ring in the big game.
Although kickoff is still a little less than a month away, the party will be in full swing before then.
The fan festival will take place from January 25th to February 1st at Bayfront Park.
The performance lineups by stages are as follows:
Huddledown Community Stage
- Saturday, January 25th –
- 11:45 A.M. – 12:15 P.M. Sound Factory
- 12:30 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Mariachi Homestead Miami
- 1:30 P.M. – 2:15 P.M. JECC Bootcamp Jazz
- 4:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. IFE ILE
- 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience
- 8:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. High Tolerance
- Sunday, January 26th –
- 12:00 P.M. – 12:30 P.M. Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline
- 1:00 P.M. – 1:20 P.M. Bamachol Group 1
- 1:30 P.M. – 1:50 P.M. Bamachol Group 2
- 2:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Little Dreamers
- 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. IKO IKO
- 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Guerra Grooves
- 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. La Vie
- 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Jimmy Stowe & The Stowaways
- Monday, January 27th –
- 5:00 P.M. – -6:30 P.M. Oriente
- 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. George Tandy w/ Jam Band
- Tuesday, January 28th –
- 5:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Stereo Mix
- 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Melton Mustafa
- Wednesday, January 29th CLOSED
- Thursday, January 30th –
- 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Cortadito
- 6:30 P.M. – 7:45 P.M. High Tolerance
- 8:45 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Samantha Russell Band
- Friday, January 31st –
- 1:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Papaloko Drum Society
- 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Wildfire Band
- 3:30 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. Jesse Jones Jr.
- 5:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Stef Silva
- 8:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Innasense
- 9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Dream on Band
- Saturday, February 1st –
- 12:00 P.M. – 12:30 P.M. Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida
- 12:30 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. New Century Dance Company
- 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Curbstone
- 3:30 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Gaucho “Los Latigos Santiguanos”
- 4:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Luis Bofill
- 6:00 P.M. – 7 P.M. Spam Allstars
- 8:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. Suenalo
- 9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Carlos Oliva & Los Sobrinos del Juez
Amphitheater Stage
- Friday, January 31st –
- 8:00 P.M.
- Opening Act- J Perry
- Headliner: Walshy’s Fire Miami Orchestra featuring Nu Deco Ensemble
- Saturday, February 1st –
- 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.
- AFC/NFC Team Pep Rallies
- 8:00 P.M.
- Opening Act: Domino Saints
- Headliner: Fitz & the Tantrums
