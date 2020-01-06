



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 in Miami will be more than a game, it will be an experience that starts well before kickoff.

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled renderings for “Super Bowl LIVE,” a week-long fan festival in Downtown Miami.

Chopper4 was over Bayfront Park Monday morning where crews were working to install massive LIV letters.

It’s a sure sign that Miami is getting ready to ring in the big game.

Although kickoff is still a little less than a month away, the party will be in full swing before then.

The fan festival will take place from January 25th to February 1st at Bayfront Park.

The performance lineups by stages are as follows:

Huddledown Community Stage

Saturday, January 25 th – 11:45 A.M. – 12:15 P.M. Sound Factory 12:30 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Mariachi Homestead Miami 1:30 P.M. – 2:15 P.M. JECC Bootcamp Jazz 4:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. IFE ILE 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience 8:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. High Tolerance

– Sunday, January 26 th – 12:00 P.M. – 12:30 P.M. Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline 1:00 P.M. – 1:20 P.M. Bamachol Group 1 1:30 P.M. – 1:50 P.M. Bamachol Group 2 2:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Little Dreamers 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. IKO IKO 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M. Guerra Grooves 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. La Vie 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Jimmy Stowe & The Stowaways

– Monday, January 27 th – 5:00 P.M. – -6:30 P.M. Oriente 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. George Tandy w/ Jam Band

– Tuesday, January 28 th – 5:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Stereo Mix 7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Melton Mustafa

– Wednesday, January 29 th CLOSED

CLOSED Thursday, January 30 th – 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Cortadito 6:30 P.M. – 7:45 P.M. High Tolerance 8:45 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. Samantha Russell Band

– Friday, January 31 st – 1:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M. Papaloko Drum Society 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Wildfire Band 3:30 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. Jesse Jones Jr. 5:30 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. Stef Silva 8:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Innasense 9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Dream on Band

– Saturday, February 1 st – 12:00 P.M. – 12:30 P.M. Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida 12:30 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. New Century Dance Company 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Curbstone 3:30 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Gaucho “Los Latigos Santiguanos” 4:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Luis Bofill 6:00 P.M. – 7 P.M. Spam Allstars 8:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. Suenalo 9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Carlos Oliva & Los Sobrinos del Juez

–

Amphitheater Stage