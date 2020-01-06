MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wilbur, a 6-month-old piglet, loves his treats and he loves Amy Roman from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

Roman and her team rescued him from Goulds.

He was captured at an apartment complex where he was running around for a couple weeks.

Neighbors told the rescue they believe he escaped from a slaughter house.

“We are so in love with this pig,” Roman said while cuddling with him. “He’s famous, everybody loves him. He was going to end up as somebody’s food, on somebody’s plate. This, he’s so sensitive, she’s so smart. He’s an amazing, amazing animal,” she said.

He’s come a long way in two months. In that time, Wilbur’s gained about five pounds and he’s gotten comfortable with the folks and the dogs here.

Roman said his stay here is only temporary because Wilbur won’t remain this small, energetic piglet for long.

“We wanted to keep him but we were told he could grow to be over 200 pounds. Pigs grow for 5 years. Obviously that is not fair to him, we are a dog rescue,” she said.

Roman’s already made plans for him to go to a sanctuary on the west coast of Florida. But putting him in that better place won’t be easy for her.

“I don’t have the space for a 200 pound pig. As much as I would love to have him forever,” she said. “It’s going to tear the heart out of my chest. I love, I’m crying already thinking about him leaving.

In the meantime, Wilbur can rest easy knowing this little piggy will never make it to market.

“If anything, I’d like people to understand these little babies are friends, they’re not food. They’re the most loving, sensitive, sweet,” she said. “He makes you smile on your worst day. He’s all love!”