iBurger Brings Specialty Sandwiches And More To MiamiA new spot to score burgers and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called IBurger, is located at 275 N.E. 18th St.

Stuffed French Toast And More: What's Trending On Miami's Food Scene?Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment?

New Sushi Bar, OMAKAI Sushi, Opens Its DoorsA new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2107 N.W. Second Ave., Miami, the fresh arrival is called OMAKAI sushi.

What Apartments Will $2,200 Rent You In Downtown, Right Now?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

These Miami-Based Puppies Are Up For Adoption And In Need Of A Good HomeLooking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Savings In The City: The Best Food And Drink Deals In MiamiIn the market to save some money on food and drink in Miami?