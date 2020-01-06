MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning in South Florida.
Morning low temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward fell into the low-and mid-50s while the Keys dropped to the low-60s.
Currently, a high-pressure system is in control over the Gulf of Mexico providing a cool north wind over the Peninsula. However, the wind is lighter today than Sunday and it will be calm by Monday night as the center of high-pressure slides near South Florida.
Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 73° then a high of 76° for Tuesday afternoon. This temperature is right at normal for this time of the year. Also, expect to see a layer of clouds develop from Atlantic moisture that will cover the coastal areas in South Florida tomorrow morning.
A light shower may form within this bank of clouds but an abundance of dry air in the atmosphere keeps the rain chance at a minimum through mid-week.
Then, a weak cold front sweeps through on Wednesday. With this front, rainfall is not expected but it will bring back gusty winds into the area. For the rest of the week, afternoon temperatures will top the mid-70s and lows will fall to the lower 60s.
