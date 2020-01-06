MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man was found over the weekend in an alley behind a North Miami Beach bicycle shop.
It happened early Sunday morning near 164th Street and 19th Avenue. A Scion and a bicycle were towed away from the area. Investigators have not said how the person was killed or what led to the homicide.
A business manager nearby told CBS4 that one of her employees heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m.
Police are now looking for surveillance video in the area.
Since the homicide, CBS4 has learned a bicycle group meets there every Sunday morning, some of whom were gathered and watching investigators collect evidence. That group was too shaken up to talk about the crime scene.
After police took down the yellow tape and the medical examiner left, someone placed two candles near the back door of the bicycle shop.
