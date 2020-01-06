Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five people were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon following a house fire in North Miami.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two of the three taken to the hospital were children. One child was airlifted as a trauma alert.
Crews have extinguished the fire at the home in the 1600 block of NW 123rd St.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
CBS4’s Peter D’Oench is on the scene gathering details. Watch his live report on CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.