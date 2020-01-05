MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A distraught mother leaned on her family for comfort Saturday after she learned her daughter was shot and killed.

Her 22-year-old daughter, Melissa Gonzalez, was a graduate from FIU and aspiring lawyer.

“Someone unjustly took away her life and shot her. At this moment, I don’t know why,” said Sheila Nunez.

According to police, Gonzalez was driving on I-95 when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Police said Gonzalez’s boyfriend, Julian Veliz, was with her.

He told police he heard gunshots around 8:30 at night, looked over and saw his girlfriend had been shot.

He told police that in a panic, he jumped out of the car, ran to the shoulder and called for help.

Veliz told investigators the shots came from a dark-colored car.

Gonzalez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Her mother said she was about to take an exam for law school.

“She had her exam on the 13th,” Nunez said. “I brought her from Cuba when she was 4 years old and everything that I did, I did it for her,” she continued.

Gonzalez’s family is trying to get her father to the United States on a humanitarian visa so he can attend her funeral.