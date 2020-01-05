Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A Tampa Bay-area woman is selling a manatee-shaped chicken tender for $5,000.
Melinda Disbrow said she was actually joking when she posted a picture of the tender in the antiques and collectibles section of Facebook Market Place.
But by Sunday morning, her lunchtime find had thousands of views and the offers were coming in.
“I have had offers, money offers,” she said. “Anywhere from the $5,000, that’s the asking price, to $10,000.”
Disbrow hopes the buzz this is making brings attention to the manatees and the need to protect them.
