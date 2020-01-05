PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Port St. Lucie police said a 95-year-old patient was killed in a nursing home attack on Sunday.
According to a news release from the police department, staff members at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center called 911 just after midnight when a nurse walked by the patient’s room and saw a man sitting on top of the patient’s chest, holding a pillow over his face.
TC Palm reports the nurse shouted for help and the man ran off. The patient was dead when police arrived.
Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K-9 unit and the county sheriff’s office helped with a helicopter, but they were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a white male.
The investigation is ongoing.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.