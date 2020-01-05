SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Oprah Winfrey’s nationwide arena tour “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” kicked off right here in South Florida at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Energized, connected and empowered – that’s what Oprah wants us all to focus on feeling as we take on the new decade.

“They’re gonna leave feeling full of hopeful opportunity or the possibility that is actually their whole life,” she said. “I want people to live a life that is as joyful, as one as fulfilled as mine is, as well-balanced as mine.”

The international media mogul shared her personal ups and downs, including those of her wellness journey.

“For me, healthy is actually the new skinny. I’m not trying to fit into a certain size or someone else idea of what I should look like,” she said.

The tour is in partnership with WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

Each city features a different high-profile guest. For South Florida, it’s Lady Gaga.

Attendees all here hoping to leave with something that sparks a life change.

“I came here to get Oprah’s spirit and energy,” said Leonarda Duran Buike. “This is the year of the women and Oprah is the most amazing woman in the United States.”

“Learn more about balance and loving yourself and just being able to hear her beautiful message about living and life,” said Lauren Tirado.

Oprah’s next stop is in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She’ll also be heading to Charlotte, Atlanta, New York, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.