MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are looking for suspects after they said one person was shot in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday night.

Hialeah officers confirmed it was related to an armed robbery investigation.

Investigators said someone was shot in the area along NW 36th St. and 35th Ave.

An armored vehicle and the SWAT team were called out to scene as the situation unfolded.

It all happened near an apartment building filled with families.

Hialeah police have not said who shot the person and if that person is a suspect. They also have not said exactly where the armed robbery happened.

Miami-Dade police confirmed this scene is in its jurisdiction, but county police officers are only helping out Hialeah cops, who are the lead investigators.

Miami-Dade police told CBS4 News they responded to a call for a police-involved shooting and helped set up a perimeter.

Hialeah police have not confirmed any officer fired a gun.

The heavy police presence impacted traffic for several hours, since officers had to shut-down a stretch of busy NW 36 St. and several neighboring streets.