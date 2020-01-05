



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale officials have shared resources that residents can access to stay up to date on the city’s efforts to repair broken sewer mains.

The precautionary waterway advisories for Tarpon River, New River and Himmarshee Canal have been lifted.

One of the available resources is the city’s water quality test results page.

Related: Fort Lauderdale Boaters Demand Quicker Response From City To Sewage Spills

As for cleanup and repair activities on Sunday, several crews will be working in Victoria Park and Rio Vista.

Due to the work being done, there will be several road closures that can viewed on the city’s traffic advisory page.

The city has also put out a safety tips flyer to help residents prevent the potential health hazards posed by the breaks.

Lastly, if you suffered damage related to the sewage overflow, you may make a claim by contacting Doris Coleman in the city’s Risk Management Division at 954-828-5177.