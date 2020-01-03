WESTON (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in a gated Weston community Thursday night and a man in the home was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said around 10:15 p.m. they received a call regarding a domestic-related shooting at 1065 Spyglass.

Arriving deputies surrounded the home and tried to get the occupants to come out. When they didn’t get a response they entered the home and discovered the woman’s body and the badly injured man. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Neighbors said the residence was a rental property and the couple has lived there for the last six months.

“I heard several shots. I talked very quickly with my wife and we were like those, that wasn’t fireworks, those were actually shots. I made my way downstairs and by the time I made my way downstairs I already heard sirens,” said neighbor Jeff Miller.

He said the couple seemed nice enough.

“They were very cordial. Every time that we were all outside, they always said ‘hello’ or ‘good morning’, or you know, outside enjoying some of the weather, whatever the case may be, but you know, usually just very quiet, very unassuming, you know, the cliche, you would never expect something like this to happen in this neighborhood, it happened right next door, but it does,” said Miller.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the couple or said what led to the shooting.