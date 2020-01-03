MIAMI (Hoodline) – Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment?
We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.
Gregory’s Diner
Open since October, this New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.
Citywide, New American spots saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Gregory’s Diner saw a 52% increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.
Want more about the business’s specialties? This all-day American eatery offers “continental American cuisine with a nod to the classics of the mid-century period (1950s/1960s) and an updated, modern and healthier approach created by the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro.” — that’s according to its Yelp page.
Located at 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Gregory’s Diner offers comfort foods, ranging from matzo ball soup to potato gnocchi (with cherry tomatoes and basil) to strawberry rhubarb pie. (See the menu.)
Gregory’s Diner is open from noon–11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on weekends.
Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia
Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Little Havana’s Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia, the bar and Cuban spot, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia bagged a 23.9% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a strong four-star rating.
Intrigued so far? Here’s more about the business courtesy of its Yelp page. “Born from Ernest Hemingway’s love affair with Cuba, Sala’o was inspired by the rich Cuban cuisine that has won the hearts of locals and tourists alike. As Hemingway found a deep connection with Cuba, our goal is to create that same experience for others.”
There’s more that’s trending on Miami’s seafood scene: Valentia Mediterranean has seen a 4.2% increase in reviews.
Open at 1642 S.W. Eighth St. since May, Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia offers home-style Caribbean seafood including ceviche, fish croquettes and pulpito or charred octopus. Enjoy your meal with Hemingway’s favorite daiquiris, Cuban mojitos, highball cocktails such as the Cuba Libre and more.
Sala’o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Honey Uninhibited
Coral Way’s Honey Uninhibited is also making waves. Open since September at 1777 S.W. Third Ave., the popular breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has seen a 30.8% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.5% for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.
There’s more than one hot spot trending in Miami’s breakfast and brunch category: Pura Vida – Edgewater has seen an 8.2% increase in reviews.
Honey Uninhibited, courtesy of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive and Florida Gator Carlos Dunlap, offers chicken and waffles, red velvet pancakes, short rib Benedict and mimosa kits. Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (Check out the full menu.)
Honey Uninhibited is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.
Hometown Bar-B-Que
Allapattah’s Hometown Bar-B-Que is the city’s buzziest cocktail bar by the numbers.
The popular beer bar and cocktail bar, which offers barbecue and more and opened at 1200 N.W. 22nd St., Suite 100 since October, increased its new review count by 34% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.3% for the Yelp category “Cocktail Bars.”
Hometown Bar-B-Que offers offers craft beers and cocktails including pineapple margaritas and passionfruit daiquiris. Enjoy them with hearty menu items like the pulled pork sandwich or Oaxacan chicken, a wood-fired special that comes with cornbread and slaw on the side. (Check out the menu.)
Hometown Bar-B-Que is open from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday.)
