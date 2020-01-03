MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the one thing local members of Congress agree on — Qassem Soleimani was a bad guy.

Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch said, “Soleimani was a terrorist who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, thousands of people over the region.”

Republican Senator Rick Scott said in a news release, “…let us remember the lives that were lost at the hands of this ghoul and the justice that was served,” Senator Marco Rubio tweeted, “Soleimani is directly responsible for previous and future plans to kill US diplomats and American service members…”

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted, “I commend the Trump Administration for ridding the world of this evil man,” but that’s where it ends. Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch wants to hear. “Congress hasn’t authorized war with Iran. The reason the administration needs to come to Congress as soon as we’re back next week is to lay out the intelligence, make clear what their intentions are, to lay out the strategy going forward,” he said.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell said, “Soleimani was a bad actor, but the president just committed an act of war without consulting Congress.”

Democratic Congresswoman Donna Shalala released a statement saying in part, “Qassim Soleimani was a murderer who deserved to die. She went on to say, “The president clearly has no real Middle East strategy, and he should have consulted with Congress before launching this dangerous provocation.”

And there’s looking ahead to what happens next.

“It’s a serious escalation,” said FAU Professor Robert Rabil. He’s an expert on the Middle East. “What I worry about is what kind of retaliation the Iranian regime will carry out against the United States,” he said.

“This is what I worry about the most, where they are going to attack, how they are going to attack, are they going to attack and I say yes. He is too important of a figure Soleimani was for the Iranian regime,” Rabil said.

Rabil believes we could see retaliation in places like Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the Gulf or perhaps against US allies. He does not expect to see a direct attack in the United States. “The Iranian regime is not a suicidal regime,” he said. “The Iranian regime knows if any attacks carried out by them in the United States, the United States will harshly, will harshly retaliate.”