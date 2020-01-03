  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Battery, Local TV, Miami News, Rapper Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The hits just keep on coming for Rapper DaBaby – and not in a good way.

Thursday night he was arrested in Miami after being brought in for questioning concerning a robbery investigation.

DaBaby, aka Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, has been charged with one count of battery.

He was booked into Miami-Dade Corrections just before midnight.

During the course of their investigation, it was discovered that there is a warrant out for Kirk’s arrest in Texas.

After an appearance Friday in bond court, in which he was denied bond, Miami-Dade Corrections said Kirk will remain in their custody until further notice.

DaBaby, 28, was in Miami for a New Year’s Eve performance with Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled.

Comments