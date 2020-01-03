Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The hits just keep on coming for Rapper DaBaby – and not in a good way.
Thursday night he was arrested in Miami after being brought in for questioning concerning a robbery investigation.
DaBaby, aka Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, has been charged with one count of battery.
He was booked into Miami-Dade Corrections just before midnight.
During the course of their investigation, it was discovered that there is a warrant out for Kirk’s arrest in Texas.
After an appearance Friday in bond court, in which he was denied bond, Miami-Dade Corrections said Kirk will remain in their custody until further notice.
DaBaby, 28, was in Miami for a New Year’s Eve performance with Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled.
You must log in to post a comment.