MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign event at a megachurch in West Kendall on Friday.

It’s still on for now, though the news from Iraq may change that.

People began showing up at the King Jesus International Ministry, a mostly Hispanic church, before dawn for the event which the Trump campaign has described as bringing Evangelicals together from across the nation who support the president’s re-election.

If Trump proceeds and launches his “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition at the church it could bring them financial problems.

A non-profit organization says the church is knowingly going against IRS regulations.

According to 501c of IRS regulations, a church is tax-exempt provided they “not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.”

“We received a report that the pastor of King Jesus Ministry church encouraged his congregants to attend a political rally that was organized by the Trump campaign. That is a violation of IRS regulations which prohibit churches other nonprofit organizations from engaging in political campaigns,” said Rebecca Markert, legal director of the Freedom from Religion Foundation explains.

In a video from inside the church four days after Christmas, Pastor Guillermo Maldonado can be heard persuading church members to side with President Trump.

Mankert said Maldonado’s speech crossed the lines between church and state.

“That really shows to the congregants that he’s supportive of the Trump campaign,” she said.

The ministry has insisted that it is not doing anything wrong.

“The January 3rd Evangelicals for Trump event is being paid for and organized by President Trump’s election campaign. We agreed to lease space in exchange for fair compensation. Our agreement to provide rental space is not an endorsement of President Trump’s campaign or any political party,” it said in a statement.

Mankert said if the IRS finds the church did break the rules, it could strip them of their tax-exempt status.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.