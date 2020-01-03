MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Warmer temperatures are back in South Florida but this warm pattern will be cut short this Sunday thanks to a strong cold front.
Right now, the cold front is producing drenching rain from the Gulf Coast states up the Tennessee Valley and across the Northeast. Back at home, the forecast locks in another dry day but a very warm one. Since now the winds are southerly this is helping to raise the humidity level and the temperatures to highs in the low- to mid-80s Friday and Saturday with warm overnight lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday morning will be a warm and muggy start to the weekend. The cold front arrives later Saturday afternoon over South Florida with gusty winds and a line of widely separated showers and storms. The line will be quick-moving so rainfall amounts will be low.
By Saturday night, the front will push offshore and away from South Florida giving way to clearing skies and much colder air. The temperatures plummet to the 50s by Sunday morning with a chilly and brisk north wind. Sunday stays cool with temperatures topping the 60s in the afternoon.
Another reinforcing shot of cold air will make going back to school and work on Monday a cold one with morning temperatures in the low-50s and the 40s inland.
