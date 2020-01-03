Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer was involved in a crash Friday morning on I-95 at the Palmetto Expressway.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the patrol cruiser in the grass next to the northbound I-95 ramp to State Road 826/Turnpike (Exit 12b). The ramp was closed to traffic.
Northbound I-95 from NW 151st Street to the Florida Turnpike was temporarily closed so an air rescue hospital could land and take the officer to the hospital. No word on their condition.
