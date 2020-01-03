MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat announced Friday they are retiring Dwyane Wade’s jersey Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The celebration will take place over two days.

A “more reserved ceremony” is set to take place the night before at the American Airlines Arena. Wade’s jersey will be raised the night of Miami’s home game against the Cavaliers.

Wade, leaves an illustrious legacy behind him. Wade played fifteen seasons with the Miami Heat, he won three championships, broke franchise records, and proved that the American Airlines Arena was “His house.”

In September 2018, Wade released his “One Last Dance” farewell video announcing that the 2018-2019 season will be the final season of his career.

His farewell tour consisted of a multitude of emotions. Applause, joy, and tears circled arenas across the NBA. He swapped jerseys with a different player on the opposing team following every game and was named an honorary All-Star for his final season.

Wade ended his career by scoring 30 points in his final home game vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wade concluded his final season averaging 15 points per game, 4.2 assists, and 4 rebounds per game.

He will join Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, and Chris Bosh as Miami Heat legends to have their jerseys hung up high in the rafters.