MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Terrifying moments in Deerfield Beach after two men who were kicked out of a bar came back armed with a gun and a machete.
It happened last month outside a popular restaurant on Northeast 44th street.
Investigators say those men came back twice and one of them began to shoot at the door when they couldn’t open it.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, but both men, who police believe are brothers, got away.
The men may be driving a white Toyota pickup truck.
If you know who these guys are you’re being asked to call police.
