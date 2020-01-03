MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in North Miami Beach say a man tried to set his pregnant ex-girlfriend on fire.

According to investigators, Olivier Patchouco called his ex-girlfriend, asking if he could see their one-year-old daughter.

They say the two agreed to meet at Taylor Park on Thursday where Patchouco poured gas over her head and tried to set her on fire with a lighter, but the lighter wasn’t working.

Police said he tried several times.

The woman ran off, but he caught her, and tried and failed again to set her on fire, according to police.

Patchouco was later arrested, and is charged with second degree murder.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.