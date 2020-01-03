



MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new spot to score burgers and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called IBurger, is located at 275 N.E. 18th St.

IBurger offers 16 different “Whit Your Hand” options like the classic burger, made with an 8-ounce 1855 black Angus beef (topped with brie melted cheese, honey and roasted almonds) and the mahi mahi fish sandwich (with cilantro aioli, lettuce tomato and onions).

Besides sandwiches, the menu also features five or 10-piece wing appetizers, a stuffed plantain with spicy guacamole, garlic, shrimps and aji amarillo cream, and a chocolate cake for dessert as well as artisanal beers and wine.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, IBurger is on its way to developing a local fan base.

And Bob H. wrote, “The burger was thick and juicy with great flavor.”

IBurger is now open at 275 N.E. 18th St.., so stop in to try it for yourself.

