



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This Friday, we’re meeting United States Coast Guard Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Cory Yurewitch.

Yurewitch said being in the Coast Guard is something that was always in his mind, which is why he enlisted last year.

Every day he cooks breakfast, lunch and dinner for the crew aside from being a boarding team member on the cutter. The boarding team is always on the lookout for people who are breaking the law.

Yurewitch was named the sailor of the quarter for his humanitarian efforts in the Bahamas in response to Hurricane Dorian.

“We brought about 10 tons of aid, that is the job we signed up to do is to help people and save people. It’s something you can see firsthand making a difference. Being sailor of the quarter is exciting it makes me happy. I think it’s just the culmination of all the work and everything I’ve had to do and it paid off. It was my crew’s recognition and I try to do the best I can for them,” he said. “I’m proud to be in the Coast Guard. I think that was something that was always in the back of my head, that was calling me to help out a lot more people and the Coast Guard provided me that opportunity and I took it.”

Yurewitch was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and waved at the fan filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Coast Guard Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Cory Yurewitch for your service and dedication to our country.