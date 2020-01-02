Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A homeless man is facing serious charges after police say he attacked a woman on the beach.
On Christmas night, a woman was sitting on the beach by herself when a man, later identified as 29-year-old Robert Reitz, came up from behind and tried to force her to perform a sex act on him.
She was eventually able to get away when she screamed for help and he ran off.
The woman said when she reached down to pick up her cell phone from the sand, it was actually a man’s wallet.
She went back to her hotel and reported the attack to the police. Using the wallet, they were able to take Reitz into custody.
He’s been charged with sexual battery, battery, false imprisonment, and marijuana possession.
