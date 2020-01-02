FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal magistrate judge has denied bail for Coral Springs woman facing drug charges because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent years.
Federal court records show the judge ordered that Marie Panebianco, 35, to remain jailed until her trial on illegal drug distribution charges. She also faces state drug charges.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle wrote in an order dated Monday that Panebianco must remain jailed because she poses a danger to the community. The four fatal overdoses occurred over the past three years at her home, although Panebianco is not charged in those deaths.
Investigators say Panebianco agreed to sell heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover informant on four occasions earlier this year.
Court records show authorities set up a sting operation involving the informant after the last of the overdose deaths in July.
