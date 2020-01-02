Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to figure out who is shooting at cars driving on several interstates in three counties.
Most of the shootings happened in Volusia County where troopers say someone has shot at more than a dozen cars on I-95 and I-4.
Targeted drivers said someone in a silver SUV pulled up next them and started firing with a small-caliber gun or a bb gun.
“We were just riding and you just heard a big boom and the windows shattered. Everybody jumped up. As we were riding, we passed, like, the police, and he was talking to another vehicle,” said one driver.
So far, no one has been seriously hurt.
The FHP has not released a description of the SUV’s driver.
