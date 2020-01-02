MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fourth child from last week’s deadly house fire passed away on New Year’s Day.

The fire erupted in a home in the 3000 block of NW 18th Terrace on Monday, December 30th. Neighbors heard screams coming from the house and tried to free the trapped children without success.

When firefighters arrived, they pulled four children between the ages of one and twelve out of the home.

“The four were unresponsive,” said Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll at the time.

All four were given CPR and taken to Ryder Trauma Center. Three of the children died that day.

Police have identified the children as one-year-old Naziyah Fernandez, six-year-old Nomad Lopez, eight-year-old Nainalee Lopez, and 11-year-old Heilyn Mejia.

Two women who were also at the home, identified by police as the children’s mother and grandmother, were also taken to the hospital for treatment. They continue to recover.

A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The firefighter was released from the hospital Monday night.

Fire investigators say the heaviest smoke damage is in the rear of the home but it’s unclear how it started.